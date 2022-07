MULTIMEDIA

Sen. Robin Padilla, QCPD mark Eid’l Adha

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sen. Robin Padilla displays a pistol given to him as a token by District Director Police Brig. Gen. Remus Medina during a program inside Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Saturday. The senator is the guest of honor of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) as they mark Eid’l Adha.