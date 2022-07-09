Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Adha

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Eid’l Adha at the Blue Mosque

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Muslims attend morning prayers as they mark Eid’l Adha at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City on Saturday. Eid’l Adha commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael after Allah's command and also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.