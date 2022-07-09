Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Adha

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating Eid’l Adha at the Blue Mosque George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2022 11:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Muslims attend morning prayers as they mark Eid’l Adha at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City on Saturday. Eid’l Adha commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael after Allah's command and also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Read More: Eid'l Adha Feast of Sacrifice Muslim Islam Blue Mosque Taguig /overseas/07/09/22/constructive-talks-sought-as-us-china-officials-meet/sports/07/09/22/nba-lillard-agrees-to-2-year-deal-to-stay-in-portland/life/07/09/22/food-shorts-sunday-brunch-burger-promos-and-more/entertainment/07/09/22/jaclyn-jose-plays-a-killer-mom-in-new-movie-tahan/news/07/09/22/dpwh-to-repair-major-roads-in-metro-manila-this-weekend