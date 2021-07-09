Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

No longer under lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 09 2021 08:38 PM

No longer under lockdown

A woman dotes on her child as they attend mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday. The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on Friday partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   lockdown   GCQ   MGCQ   IATF   children outdoors   IATF children outdoors   Quiapo Church   multimedia   multimedia photos  