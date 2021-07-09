Home > News MULTIMEDIA No longer under lockdown Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2021 08:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman dotes on her child as they attend mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday. The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on Friday partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels. IATF allows kids 5 and up outdoors in areas under MGCQ, GCQ Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown GCQ MGCQ IATF children outdoors IATF children outdoors Quiapo Church multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/09/21/binaril-para-patayin-autopsy-sa-mga-napaslang-sa-bloody-sunday-idinetalye/news/07/09/21/pantawid-ng-pag-ibig-ready-to-eat-meals-hatid-sa-barangay-sa-qc/video/news/07/09/21/3-opisyal-ng-pdp-laban-pinatalsik-ng-kampo-ni-pacquiao/life/07/09/21/look-funko-launches-ateneo-la-salle-pops/video/news/07/09/21/kapamilya-stars-employees-nasasaktan-pa-rin-sa-pagpatay-sa-abs-cbn-franchise