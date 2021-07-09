Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group calls on end to fossil fuel use George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2021 05:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cyclists carrying protest placards gather in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Ortigas on Friday as they call on institutions to end fossil fuel financing. The group rode to different offices and embassies of various countries in Metro Manila financing fossil fuel in a bid to address the climate crisis and mark the Asia-Pacific Climate Week. Read More: fossil fuel ADB sustainable energy protest cyclists multimedia multimedia photos /life/07/09/21/57-year-old-college-graduate-catanduanes/sports/07/09/21/pacquiao-la-camp-in-protective-gear-vs-covid/news/07/09/21/mma-pacio-bares-key-to-beating-japanese-rivals/entertainment/07/09/21/engaged-serena-dalrymple-flaunts-ring-in-photo-with-boyfriend/sports/07/09/21/vismin-cup-mac-cardona-backed-zamboanga-blasts-kapatagan