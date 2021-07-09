MULTIMEDIA

Group calls on end to fossil fuel use

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Cyclists carrying protest placards gather in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Ortigas on Friday as they call on institutions to end fossil fuel financing. The group rode to different offices and embassies of various countries in Metro Manila financing fossil fuel in a bid to address the climate crisis and mark the Asia-Pacific Climate Week.