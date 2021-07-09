Home > News MULTIMEDIA Parents' anguish Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2021 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Retired Col. Wilfredo Tato and his wife, Marietta, carry the portrait of 1Lt. Sheena Alexandrea Tato as the remains of their daughter is brought to their home in Davao City on Friday. 1Lt. Tato, a nurse, was among those who perished in the fatal crash of a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft in Sulu on Sunday. Dad of military nurse in C-130 crash never imagined losing daughter in tragic manner Read More: 1Lt Sheena Alexandrea Tato 1Lt. Tato Col. WIlfredo Tato C130 crash Sulu military crash Sulu C130 crash multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/09/21/vismin-cup-mac-cardona-backed-zamboanga-blasts-kapatagan/sports/07/09/21/strange-atmosphere-disappointed-athletes-brace-for-crowd-free-tokyo-games/spotlight/07/09/21/comelec-magparehistro-ka-voters-register-halalan-2022/news/07/09/21/olympic-flame-arrives-in-tokyo-after-heartbreaking-fan-ban/news/07/09/21/astrazeneca-covid19-vaccine-delivery-july92021