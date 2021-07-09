MULTIMEDIA

Parents' anguish

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Retired Col. Wilfredo Tato and his wife, Marietta, carry the portrait of 1Lt. Sheena Alexandrea Tato as the remains of their daughter is brought to their home in Davao City on Friday. 1Lt. Tato, a nurse, was among those who perished in the fatal crash of a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft in Sulu on Sunday.