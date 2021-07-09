MULTIMEDIA

One year on

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

The ABS-CBN ELJ building in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors on Friday, the eve of the first anniversary of the denial of its franchise renewal at the hands of the House of Representatives. The rejection resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of employees from the country’s largest network in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various rights groups and press freedom advocates lambasting the decision of the lower chamber.