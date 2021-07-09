Home > News MULTIMEDIA One year on Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2021 10:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The ABS-CBN ELJ building in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors on Friday, the eve of the first anniversary of the denial of its franchise renewal at the hands of the House of Representatives. The rejection resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of employees from the country’s largest network in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various rights groups and press freedom advocates lambasting the decision of the lower chamber. TIMELINE: The vote that killed ABS-CBN's franchise renewal bid LOOK BACK: ABS-CBN execs defend company in franchise bid The ironies: House swiftly OKs 85 franchises plus RBH 2 after rejecting ABS-CBN plea When various groups rallied behind ABS-CBN after franchise rejection Read More: ABS-CBN ABS-CBN franchise ELJ Building ABS-CBN colors multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/09/21/boxing-sparring-partners-test-pacquiao-ahead-of-spence-fight/sports/07/09/21/basketball-pba-to-hold-triple-headers-until-inaugural-3x3-tilt/news/07/09/21/mag-ama-patay-illegal-drugs-operations-cotabato/news/07/09/21/supreme-court-approve-body-cameras-arrest-warrants/news/07/09/21/jv-ejercito-says-zamora-yet-to-release-estrada-allied-employees-retirement-pay