Tilling the land

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Jul 08 2022 04:42 PM

Farm prepping in Cavite

A woman prepares the land for farming in Cavite on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently told Department of Agriculture officials to begin drafting policies to address the looming food crisis in the country. 

