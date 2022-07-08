Farm prepping in Cavite

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tilling the land Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Posted at Jul 08 2022 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman prepares the land for farming in Cavite on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently told Department of Agriculture officials to begin drafting policies to address the looming food crisis in the country. 'Sufficient, affordable food': Food supply, demand tackled in Marcos' first DA meeting Read More: agriculture farming food security /overseas/07/08/22/world-in-shock-after-brazen-attack-on-japans-former-leader-abe/news/07/08/22/marcos-accepts-invitation-to-visit-china-palace/news/07/08/22/palace-denies-withdrawing-pastrana-appointment-to-ppa/news/07/08/22/ca-upholds-maria-ressa-cyber-libel-conviction/news/07/08/22/angat-buhay-mulls-legal-action-over-shameless-red-tagging