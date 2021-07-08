Home > News MULTIMEDIA Laurel, Batangas evacuations continue Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2021 07:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents leave Laurel town, which is part of the declared danger zone in Batangas, as Taal Volcano remains on Alert Level 3, on Thursday. In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said entry to Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited “due to hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur.” WATCH: Taal Volcano's latest phreatomagmatic burst Read More: Taal Taal Volcano Taal evacuation evacuation Taal evacuees Laurel Batangas Taal danger zone Bulkang Taal Taal eruption Taal Volcano eruption /video/news/07/08/21/binay-itinangging-suplay-ng-bakuna-ng-pekeng-nurse-galing-sa-isang-ospital-sa-makati/business/07/08/21/viva-shields-aljur-abrenica-at-media-conference-for-his-comeback-film/news/07/08/21/hirit-ni-bello-alisin-licensure-exams-umani-ng-samut-saring-reaksiyon/news/07/08/21/comelec-on-track-voter-registration-61-million-september-2021/overseas/07/08/21/taiwan-to-extend-covid-19-lockdown-with-relaxed-restrictions