Laurel, Batangas evacuations continue

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2021 07:02 PM

Residents leave Laurel town, which is part of the declared danger zone in Batangas, as Taal Volcano remains on Alert Level 3, on Thursday. In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said entry to Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited “due to hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur.”

