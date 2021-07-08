MULTIMEDIA

Seafarers line up for 2nd COVID-19 dose in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Seafarers line up to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on Thursday. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. encouraged LGUs to prioritize the administration of second dose vaccines against COVID19 in the coming weeks amid the delayed arrival of additional supplies in the country.