Home > News MULTIMEDIA Seafarers line up for 2nd COVID-19 dose in Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2021 05:49 PM | Updated as of Jul 08 2021 05:50 PM Seafarers line up to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on Thursday. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. encouraged LGUs to prioritize the administration of second dose vaccines against COVID19 in the coming weeks amid the delayed arrival of additional supplies in the country. 3 million fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Philippines, says Palace Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine seafarers COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 vaccine 2nd dose Pfizer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Manila