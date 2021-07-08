Home > News MULTIMEDIA Oplan Greyhound yields drugs, contraband Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2021 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) and District Mobile Health Unit (DMHU) in personal protective gear search for contraband inside the detention cell of Blumentritt Police Station-3 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday. The activity is part of Oplan Greyhound and was launched to battle the smuggling of contraband inside the facility where authorities were able to confiscate bladed weapons, money, and drug paraphernalia. Read More: Oplan Greyhound MPD Blumentritt Police Station-3 contraband SWAT DMHU jail jail raid jail inspection jail contraband multiemdia multimedia photos /sports/07/08/21/mma-eustaquio-has-no-problem-passing-torch-to-team-lakays-next-generation/entertainment/07/08/21/kapamilya-doraemon-is-back-a-year-after-being-forced-off-air-in-ph/news/07/08/21/jing-paras-duterte-adviser-trillanes-corruption/news/07/08/21/taal-worst-case-scenario-pinaghahandaan-ndrrmc/video/news/07/08/21/abiso-sa-motorista-lto-on-wheels-aarangkada-sa-pitx-sa-hulyo-10