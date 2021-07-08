MULTIMEDIA

Oplan Greyhound yields drugs, contraband

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) and District Mobile Health Unit (DMHU) in personal protective gear search for contraband inside the detention cell of Blumentritt Police Station-3 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday. The activity is part of Oplan Greyhound and was launched to battle the smuggling of contraband inside the facility where authorities were able to confiscate bladed weapons, money, and drug paraphernalia.