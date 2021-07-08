MULTIMEDIA
Food for evacuees
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 08 2021 12:57 PM | Updated as of Jul 08 2021 12:58 PM
Volunteer health workers prepare food packs at a multi-purpose building in Barangay San Gabriel, Laurel, Batangas on Thursday. The food packs will be distributed to evacuees currently staying at Sta. Maria Elementary School in Laurel, Batangas, which was temporarily converted into an evacuation center for residents from Barangays Buso-Buso and Gulod.
