Food for evacuees

Volunteer health workers prepare food packs at a multi-purpose building in Barangay San Gabriel, Laurel, Batangas on Thursday. The food packs will be distributed to evacuees currently staying at Sta. Maria Elementary School in Laurel, Batangas, which was temporarily converted into an evacuation center for residents from Barangays Buso-Buso and Gulod.

