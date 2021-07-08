Home  >  News

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

Posted at Jul 08 2021 10:58 AM

Collision in Manila Bay

Preventing oil spill after marine vessel collision in Manila Bay

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard secure an area surrounding the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl cargo vessel following a collision with a utility boat outside the breakwater of the Manila Bay Anchorage Area around 2 a.m. Thursday. The PCG Marine Environmental Protection Command said it had laid an oil spill boom after seeing an ‘oil sheen’ in the area.

