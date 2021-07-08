MULTIMEDIA

Collision in Manila Bay

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

Preventing oil spill after marine vessel collision in Manila Bay

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard secure an area surrounding the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl cargo vessel following a collision with a utility boat outside the breakwater of the Manila Bay Anchorage Area around 2 a.m. Thursday. The PCG Marine Environmental Protection Command said it had laid an oil spill boom after seeing an ‘oil sheen’ in the area.