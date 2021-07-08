Home > News MULTIMEDIA Collision in Manila Bay Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Posted at Jul 08 2021 10:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Preventing oil spill after marine vessel collision in Manila Bay Members of the Philippine Coast Guard secure an area surrounding the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl cargo vessel following a collision with a utility boat outside the breakwater of the Manila Bay Anchorage Area around 2 a.m. Thursday. The PCG Marine Environmental Protection Command said it had laid an oil spill boom after seeing an ‘oil sheen’ in the area. Cargo vessel, utility boat collide in Manila South Harbor; oil sheen seen— Coast Guard Read More: MV Palawan Pearl BKM 104 Manila Bay anchorage area Philippine Coast guard oil spill vessel collision multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/08/21/depression-elderly-worsened-covid19/video/news/07/08/21/galvez-denies-palakasan-in-covid-19-vaccine-distribution/news/07/08/21/cargo-vessel-utility-boat-collide-in-manila-south-harbor-oil-sheen-seen-coast-guard/sports/07/08/21/football-england-sense-destiny-after-beating-denmark-to-reach-euro-2020-final/news/07/08/21/labor-chief-wants-study-on-scrapping-of-board-exams