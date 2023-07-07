Prepping for SONA 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Police conduct crowd control drill for SONA 2023

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Quezon City Police District conduct civil disturbance drills at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Friday, in their preparation for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24. Various groups are expected to converge on Commonwealth Avenue leading to the House of Representatives as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his SONA in his second year.

