A land of his own

Agrarian reform beneficiary waits five decades for his land title

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Loreto Bautista, 76, waits for the ceremonial distribution of land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang Palace in Manila on Friday. After tilling a parcel of land in Calaca, Batangas for five decades, Bautista on Friday received its title. Like many beneficiaries, Bautista had previously failed to pay the amortization for the land awarded by government through the agrarian reform program. Marcos signed a law on Friday writing off around P57 billion in land-related debt owed by some 600,000 farmers.