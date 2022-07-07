Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Health center in Baseco serves both young and old in community

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2022 04:27 PM

Two jabs in one visit

Residents waiting for their babies' regular consultation at the health center take advantage of the visit to get their COVID-19 jabs at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2022. The Philippines recently recorded an uptick in coronavirus infections, prompting authorities to remind the public to get their coronavirus vaccine and booster. 

Read More:  Baseco   Tondo   Manila   COVID-19   coronavirus   health   babies   health services  