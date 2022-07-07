Two jabs in one visit

MULTIMEDIA

Health center in Baseco serves both young and old in community

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents waiting for their babies' regular consultation at the health center take advantage of the visit to get their COVID-19 jabs at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2022. The Philippines recently recorded an uptick in coronavirus infections, prompting authorities to remind the public to get their coronavirus vaccine and booster.