People flock to Comelec for voter registration

MULTIMEDIA
People flock to Comelec headquarters for voter registration
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 07 2022 02:28 PM
People flock to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters in Arroceros, Manila on Thursday to register as new voters for the next polls. The Comelec resumed voter registration this week in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December. Registration will last until July 23, 2022.
