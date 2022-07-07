People flock to Comelec for voter registration

MULTIMEDIA

People flock to Comelec headquarters for voter registration

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

People flock to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters in Arroceros, Manila on Thursday to register as new voters for the next polls. The Comelec resumed voter registration this week in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December. Registration will last until July 23, 2022.