Riding in droves

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2022 10:27 PM

Crowd packs MRT station

Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Thursday. New Transport chief Jaime Bautista is eyeing upgrades and improvements to the rail line such as clean restrooms, additional X-ray machines, and platform waiting seats, among others, to benefit commuters after a recent surprise inspection. 

