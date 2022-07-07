Crowd packs MRT station

MULTIMEDIA

Riding in droves

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Thursday. New Transport chief Jaime Bautista is eyeing upgrades and improvements to the rail line such as clean restrooms, additional X-ray machines, and platform waiting seats, among others, to benefit commuters after a recent surprise inspection.