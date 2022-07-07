Crowd packs MRT station

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Riding in droves Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 07 2022 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Thursday. New Transport chief Jaime Bautista is eyeing upgrades and improvements to the rail line such as clean restrooms, additional X-ray machines, and platform waiting seats, among others, to benefit commuters after a recent surprise inspection. 'Status unacceptable': New DOTr chief targets land transport fixes Bagong Transport chief, pinayuhang rush hour sumubok mag-MRT Read More: MRT-3 MRT commuters transport commute rail transport railways light railways /spotlight/07/07/22/at-a-glance-pacc-before-marcos-abolished-it/sports/07/07/22/pba-smb-extends-streak-to-4-with-victory-over-tnt/video/life/07/07/22/alam-nyo-ba-tsokolate-sa-pilipinas/video/sports/07/07/22/football-filipinas-tinambakan-ang-singapore/video/business/07/07/22/hog-raisers-humihingi-ng-tulong-sa-marcos-admin