Longing for home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 09:20 PM

Residents of Bgy. Bilibinwang take shelter at the evacuation center in Coral na Munti National High School in Agoncillo, Batangas on Wednesday as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 3. Phivolcs chief Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a Teleradyo interview that they recorded yesterday high levels of sulfur dioxide which may cause the volcano to erupt. 

