Longing for home

Residents of Bgy. Bilibinwang take shelter at the evacuation center in Coral na Munti National High School in Agoncillo, Batangas on Wednesday as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 3. Phivolcs chief Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a Teleradyo interview that they recorded yesterday high levels of sulfur dioxide which may cause the volcano to erupt. Taal spews gray smoke during short phreatomagmatic eruption 19 sa 24 nagpalistang magpapabakuna sa Agoncillo evacuation center umatras EXPLAINER: What is phreatomagmatic eruption?