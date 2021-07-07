Home > News MULTIMEDIA Prepping for the 2nd jab George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 07 2021 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman checks her arm as she waits in line to get her second jab of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside a covered court at the Katuparan Housing project in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The city government of Manila has allocated 1,002 doses of the vaccine to the area for residents belonging to the A5 (indigent) category. Only 30 pct jabbed: Philippines struggles to vaccinate elderly due to fake news Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer A5 category Tondo /news/07/07/21/doh-withdraws-policy-tourists-again-required-covid19-tests/sports/07/07/21/muay-thai-fighter-phillip-delarmino-at-coach-stranded-sa-uae/business/07/07/21/dpwh-damaged-submarine-cable-negros-oriental-ngcp/life/07/07/21/delivery-rider-edison-awa-muntinlupa-jt-philippines-hero-of-the-year/news/07/07/21/afp-identifies-19-bodies-c130-crash-sulu