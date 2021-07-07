MULTIMEDIA

Prepping for the 2nd jab

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman checks her arm as she waits in line to get her second jab of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside a covered court at the Katuparan Housing project in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The city government of Manila has allocated 1,002 doses of the vaccine to the area for residents belonging to the A5 (indigent) category.