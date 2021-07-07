MULTIMEDIA

Malabon residents receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A Malabon resident scheduled to receive their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab is inoculated at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Brgy. Longos on Wednesday. Malabon and six other Metro Manila cities have limited or temporarily suspended first-dose vaccinations due to low vaccine supply.