Malabon residents receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 07 2021 07:26 PM

A Malabon resident scheduled to receive their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab is inoculated at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Brgy. Longos on Wednesday. Malabon and six other Metro Manila cities have limited or temporarily suspended first-dose vaccinations due to low vaccine supply.