Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Malabon residents receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 07:26 PM

Malabon residents receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab

A Malabon resident scheduled to receive their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab is inoculated at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Brgy. Longos on Wednesday. Malabon and six other Metro Manila cities have limited or temporarily suspended first-dose vaccinations due to low vaccine supply.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Malabon vaccine   Sinovac   multimedia   multimedia photos  