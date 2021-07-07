MULTIMEDIA

Communities surrounding Taal volcano advised to remain vigilant

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taal volcano emits steam plumes as seen from a residential area in Talisay, Batangas on Wednesday. High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2 gas emissions) with average emission of 7,560 tons/day and steam-rich plumes that rose one thousand five hundred (1,500) meters was generated from the Taal Main Crater on July 6 before drifting southwest.