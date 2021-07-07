Home > News MULTIMEDIA Communities surrounding Taal volcano advised to remain vigilant Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 07 2021 09:34 AM | Updated as of Jul 07 2021 09:56 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Taal volcano emits steam plumes as seen from a residential area in Talisay, Batangas on Wednesday. High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2 gas emissions) with average emission of 7,560 tons/day and steam-rich plumes that rose one thousand five hundred (1,500) meters was generated from the Taal Main Crater on July 6 before drifting southwest. Read More: Taal Volcano steam plumes Alert level 3 Phivolcs Talisay Batangas Tagaytay multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/07/21/duterte-sulu-residents-military-aircraft-c130-crash/news/07/07/21/covid-vaccine-delivery-delays/business/07/07/21/samsung-electronics-forecast-earnings-jump-q2/news/07/07/21/harry-roque-c130-military-aircraft-crash/sports/07/07/21/live-blog-phoenix-suns-vs-milwaukee-bucks-2021-nba-finals-game-1