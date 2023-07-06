Home  >  News

PH, US Marines kick off semi-annual exercise

Posted at Jul 06 2023 03:09 PM

The Marine Aviation Support Activity 2023 (MASA 2023) officially kicks off at the Naval Station Jose Francisco, Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City on Thursday. The semi-annual exercise, which will be held on July 6 to 21, aims to strengthen partnership between the Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps as well as enhance the capability of the combined forces in conducting aviation-support operation through interoperability training events. 

