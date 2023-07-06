Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drug war victims' remains returned to families in 'Paghihilom' Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2023 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A priest sprinkles holy water on cloth-draped urns containing the ashes of people killed in the Philippine government’s war on drugs during the 13th “Paghilom” at a Catholic church in Caloocan City on Thursday. The program aims to have victims’ remains exhumed, cremated and returned to their families in urns. Read More: Paghihilom Project Paghihilom drug war war on drugs cremation /news/07/06/23/ched-govt-to-help-nursing-grads-who-failed-board-exam/news/07/06/23/deped-summer-break-learning-camps-bukas-sa-grades-7-8/overseas/07/06/23/vietnam-looking-into-blackpink-concert-organizer-over-s-china-sea-map/news/07/06/23/truck-inararo-ang-ilang-bahay-sa-antipolo-12-sugatan/video/business/07/06/23/japan-firm-says-ph-a-promising-destination-for-ai-tech-firms