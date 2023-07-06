MULTIMEDIA

Drug war victims' remains returned to families in 'Paghihilom'

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A priest sprinkles holy water on cloth-draped urns containing the ashes of people killed in the Philippine government’s war on drugs during the 13th “Paghilom” at a Catholic church in Caloocan City on Thursday. The program aims to have victims’ remains exhumed, cremated and returned to their families in urns.