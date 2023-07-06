MULTIMEDIA

Angat Dam nears minimum operating level

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

The Angat Dam water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on Thursday. The National Water Resource Board (NWRB) recently cut the raw water allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water in preparation for the possible impacts of El Nino.

Authorities remain hopeful that the rainy season from July to September would help improve water levels at the reservoir.