Chinese Foreign Minister pays courtesy call to Marcos

China's Minister Wang Yi pays courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippines’ Presidential Photographers Division via AFP

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) pays a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) in Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday as the two nations sought to strengthen ties. Marcos said they talked about agriculture, infrastructure, and energy developments with Wang, but did not say if they discussed issues on the West Philippine Sea.