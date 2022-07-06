Home  >  News

China's Minister Wang Yi pays courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippines’ Presidential Photographers Division via AFP

Posted at Jul 06 2022 08:47 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister pays courtesy call to Marcos

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) pays a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) in Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday as the two nations sought to strengthen ties. Marcos said they talked about agriculture, infrastructure, and energy developments with Wang, but did not say if they discussed issues on the West Philippine Sea. 

