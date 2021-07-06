MULTIMEDIA

2nd dose done

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Flocerfina Nual, 75, receives her second dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 during the house-to-house vaccination of bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City on Tuesday. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday said the arrival of the next batch of Sinovac’s vaccines against the disease will face a 2-week delay even as several LGUs have stopped giving first doses due to a lack of supply.