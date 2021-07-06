Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2nd dose done Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Jul 06 2021 07:05 PM | Updated as of Jul 06 2021 07:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Flocerfina Nual, 75, receives her second dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 during the house-to-house vaccination of bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City on Tuesday. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday said the arrival of the next batch of Sinovac’s vaccines against the disease will face a 2-week delay even as several LGUs have stopped giving first doses due to a lack of supply. Arrival of next batch of Sinovac vaccines faces 2-week delay Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac Valenzuela City house to house vaccination multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/06/21/football-ronaldos-personal-interests-difficult-to-manage-says-sarri/overseas/07/06/21/us-sends-vietnam-2-million-covid-19-moderna-vaccine-doses/news/07/06/21/higit-p400000-shabu-nasabat-sa-3-drug-suspect-sa-marikina/business/07/06/21/china-deepens-cryptocurrency-crackdown/entertainment/07/06/21/sb19-concert-postponed-to-aug-1-due-to-health-and-safety-concerns