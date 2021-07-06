Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

2nd dose done

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Jul 06 2021 07:05 PM | Updated as of Jul 06 2021 07:06 PM

2nd dose done

Flocerfina Nual, 75, receives her second dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 during the house-to-house vaccination of bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City on Tuesday. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday said the arrival of the next batch of Sinovac’s vaccines against the disease will face a 2-week delay even as several LGUs have stopped giving first doses due to a lack of supply. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   Sinovac   Valenzuela City   house to house vaccination   multimedia   multimedia photos  