Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taal Volcano still under Alert Level 3 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2021 09:02 AM | Updated as of Jul 06 2021 09:21 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Taal Volcano emits steam plumes amid a foggy morning in this photo taken from Tagaytay-Talisay road on Tuesday. Communities around Taal Lake are advised to remain vigilant as Alert level 3 remained, according to Phivolcs. Entry to the volcano island and high-risk barangays inside the 7-km danger zone is prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur. Read More: Taal Volcano steam plumes Alert level 3 Phivolcs Agoncillo Batangas Tagaytay multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/06/21/south-korea-general-sex-crime/news/07/06/21/malacanang-duterte-admin-debt-utang-philippines/overseas/07/06/21/contact-lost-with-plane-in-russias-far-east-28-on-board-reports/entertainment/07/06/21/lou-yanong-handa-nang-subukan-ang-pag-arte/news/07/06/21/lasing-na-naghanap-umano-ng-away-patay-matapos-mabaril-sa-capiz