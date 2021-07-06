MULTIMEDIA

Taal Volcano still under Alert Level 3

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taal Volcano emits steam plumes amid a foggy morning in this photo taken from Tagaytay-Talisay road on Tuesday. Communities around Taal Lake are advised to remain vigilant as Alert level 3 remained, according to Phivolcs. Entry to the volcano island and high-risk barangays inside the 7-km danger zone is prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur.