Free ride for LRT-2 passengers from Antipolo to Santolan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2021 10:49 AM

Free ride for LRT-2 passengers from Antipolo to Santolan

Commuters ride the LRT-2 from the new Antipolo station in Rizal on Tuesday. Passengers can take free ride from the new stations in Antipolo and Marikina up to Santolan for two weeks as full integration with the rest of the train line continues. 

