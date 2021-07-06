Home > News MULTIMEDIA Free ride for LRT-2 passengers from Antipolo to Santolan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2021 10:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters ride the LRT-2 from the new Antipolo station in Rizal on Tuesday. Passengers can take free ride from the new stations in Antipolo and Marikina up to Santolan for two weeks as full integration with the rest of the train line continues. Libreng sakay ng LRT-2 station sa Antipolo Read More: LRT-2 Antipolo Marikina Santolan Antipolo City Rizal free-ride multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/06/21/robinsons-metro-east-expansion-connect-lrt-2-marikina-station/business/07/06/21/india-covid19-pandemic-debt-poverty-july2021/entertainment/07/06/21/look-blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-tie-the-knot/overseas/07/06/21/china-space-program-doomsday-asteroid/news/07/06/21/doh-philippines-lambda-covid-19-variant