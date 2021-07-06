MULTIMEDIA

Duterte honors soldiers killed in Sulu crash

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte salutes the soldiers who died in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu, during a wake at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao Covered Court, Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City on Monday. A Hercules C-130 plane carrying 92 passengers crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul town, killing 47 soldiers and 3 civilians while leaving 53 injured.