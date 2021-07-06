Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte honors soldiers killed in Sulu crash King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo Posted at Jul 06 2021 08:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte salutes the soldiers who died in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu, during a wake at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao Covered Court, Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City on Monday. A Hercules C-130 plane carrying 92 passengers crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul town, killing 47 soldiers and 3 civilians while leaving 53 injured. Duterte honors soldiers killed in plane crash, promises aid Read More: Duterte tribute Philippine Air Force C-130 crash landing Barangay Bangkal Patikul Jolo Sulu 11th Infantry Division Hospital in Busbus town Sulu multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/06/21/robinsons-metro-east-expansion-connect-lrt-2-marikina-station/business/07/06/21/india-covid19-pandemic-debt-poverty-july2021/entertainment/07/06/21/look-blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-tie-the-knot/overseas/07/06/21/china-space-program-doomsday-asteroid/news/07/06/21/doh-philippines-lambda-covid-19-variant