Duterte honors soldiers killed in Sulu crash

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Posted at Jul 06 2021 08:44 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte salutes the soldiers who died in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu, during a wake at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao Covered Court, Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City on Monday. A Hercules C-130 plane carrying 92 passengers crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul town, killing 47 soldiers and 3 civilians while leaving 53 injured.

