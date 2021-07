MULTIMEDIA

No road, no problem

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during their house-to- house COVID-19 vaccination of bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City on Tuesday. The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 4,114 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in a day in 2 weeks, as the health department remained on guard for the more infectious Lambda variant first detected in Peru.