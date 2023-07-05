Home > News MULTIMEDIA High five for learning Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Jul 05 2023 02:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pupils accompanied by their parents interact with school principal Larry Rosete after a school recognition day activity at the Sta Ana Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. Classes in public schools formally ends on July 7, based on the education department’s official calendar. Read More: Sta. Ana Elementary school recognition day DepEd Department of Education public schools /overseas/07/05/23/torrential-rains-kill-at-least-15-in-southwest-china/entertainment/07/05/23/rookie-a-dream-come-true-for-aya-fernandez/entertainment/07/05/23/kim-chiu-performs-ms-ukay-on-its-showtime/sports/07/05/23/vnl-ran-yuki-grateful-for-ph-fans-support-vs-china/news/07/05/23/what-happens-when-covid-19-health-emergency-ends