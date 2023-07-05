Home  >  News

High five for learning

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Jul 05 2023 02:39 PM

Pupils accompanied by their parents interact with school principal Larry Rosete after a school recognition day activity at the Sta Ana Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. Classes in public schools formally ends on July 7, based on the education department’s official calendar. 


 

