Harvesting in Laguna Lake

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2023 06:11 PM

Farmers collect water spinach from the Laguna Lake in Bilibiran, Rizal on Wednesday. In a study, Filipino scientists found the presence of microplastics in the country’s largest lake which they attribute to plastic pollution in several nearby areas. 

