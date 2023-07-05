Concerns raised as Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks PCG

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PCG raises concern on Chinese Coast Guard harassment off Ayungin shoal Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Posted at Jul 05 2023 02:23 PM | Updated as of Jul 05 2023 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV-4402 maneuvers as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (CCGV) blocks from port side at a distance approximately 100 yards while the PCG vessel navigates within 12 nautical miles of Ayungin shoal in this photo taken last June 30 and issued on Wednesday. The PCG expressed concerns regarding the aggressive behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels as it constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed MRRV-4402, which blatantly disregards the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs). Chinese vessels blocked, carried out dangerous maneuvers vs PH Coast Guard ships off Ayungin Shoal Read More: Philippine Coast Guard Chinese Coast Guard PCG Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea COLREGs Ayungin shoal China /entertainment/07/05/23/kim-chiu-performs-ms-ukay-on-its-showtime/sports/07/05/23/vnl-ran-yuki-grateful-for-ph-fans-support-vs-china/news/07/05/23/what-happens-when-covid-19-health-emergency-ends/life/07/05/23/nadine-lustre-talks-about-going-vegan/sports/07/05/23/plenty-of-lessons-for-gilas-in-loss-to-lithuania-chot