Adjusting with price increase

Street vendors adjust amid fuel price increase
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 05 2022 04:08 PM

Street food vendors prepare to sell their products in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Tuesday. Some food vendors have increased the prices of some of their products due to the rising cost of gas and ingredients.

Inflation quickens again to 6.1 percent in June; PSA says more price hikes likely

Ilang mga street vendor nagtaas-presyo na ng paninda