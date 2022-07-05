Home  >  News

Street vendors adjust amid fuel price increase

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2022 04:08 PM

Adjusting with price increase

Street food vendors prepare to sell their products in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Tuesday. Some food vendors have increased the prices of some of their products due to the rising cost of gas and ingredients.

