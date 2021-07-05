Home > News MULTIMEDIA Agoncillo evacuees receive COVID-19 vaccine Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2021 04:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Displaced residents from areas within Taal Volcano’s 7-km danger zone receive their first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at an evacuation center in Barangay Poblacion, Agoncillo on Monday. The health department aims to vaccinate residents currently staying in 22 evacuation centers as Taal Volcano remains under Alert 3. DOH to deploy more COVID-19 vaccines to evacuation areas near Taal Read More: COVID-19 Taal Volcano evacuees evacuation centers DOH Barangay Poblacion Agoncillo Batangas /spotlight/07/05/21/can-delta-variant-can-bypass-covid-19-vaccine/overseas/07/05/21/gunmen-kidnap-140-school-students-in-northwest-nigeria/overseas/07/05/21/coronavirus-hit-indonesia-orders-oxygen-for-jammed-hospitals/video/entertainment/07/05/21/sharon-cuneta-ginulantang-ang-publiko-sa-trailer-ng-pelikulang-revirginized/news/07/05/21/taal-evacuees-sa-nasugbu-balete-hinatiran-ng-tulong