Agoncillo evacuees receive COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Displaced residents from areas within Taal Volcano’s 7-km danger zone receive their first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at an evacuation center in Barangay Poblacion, Agoncillo on Monday. The health department aims to vaccinate residents currently staying in 22 evacuation centers as Taal Volcano remains under Alert 3.