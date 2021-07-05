MULTIMEDIA
Manila’s Basecommunity
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 05 2021 02:56 PM
A recipient looks at her new housing unit awarded under the Manila local government's "Basecommunity" Housing Project on Monday. Around 229 Basecommunity units will be awarded by the city government while additional 1,000 condo units for public housing will also be constructed in San Lazaro, Pedro Gil, and San Sebastian, according to the Manila Public Information Office.
- /video/news/07/05/21/malacaang-downplays-pacquiaos-corruption-allegations-vs-duterte-administration
- /video/news/07/05/21/trillanes-accuses-duterte-go-of-plundering-p66-b
- /video/news/07/05/21/bong-revilla-cleared-of-graft-charges-linked-to-pork-barrel-scam
- /spotlight/07/05/21/can-delta-variant-can-bypass-covid-19-vaccine
- /overseas/07/05/21/gunmen-kidnap-140-school-students-in-northwest-nigeria