MULTIMEDIA

Manila’s Basecommunity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A recipient looks at her new housing unit awarded under the Manila local government's "Basecommunity" Housing Project on Monday. Around 229 Basecommunity units will be awarded by the city government while additional 1,000 condo units for public housing will also be constructed in San Lazaro, Pedro Gil, and San Sebastian, according to the Manila Public Information Office.