50 killed, 49 survive C-130 plane crash in Sulu

Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

Posted at Jul 05 2021 02:18 PM

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines check debris during the search and retrieval operations at the C-130 crash site in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday evening. A total of 49 passengers survived the crash, while 47 soldiers and 3 civilians were killed, according to a report released by the Joint Task Force Sulu.

