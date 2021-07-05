Home > News MULTIMEDIA 50 killed, 49 survive C-130 plane crash in Sulu Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu Posted at Jul 05 2021 02:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines check debris during the search and retrieval operations at the C-130 crash site in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday evening. A total of 49 passengers survived the crash, while 47 soldiers and 3 civilians were killed, according to a report released by the Joint Task Force Sulu. PH military searches for crashed C-130's flight data recorder US condoles with Filipinos over deadly C-130 crash in Sulu Read More: Philippine Air Force C-130 crash landing C-130 crash C-130 plane crash Barangay Bangkal Patikul Jolo Sulu military plane crash military plane crash Philippines multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/05/21/gunmen-kidnap-140-school-students-in-northwest-nigeria/overseas/07/05/21/coronavirus-hit-indonesia-orders-oxygen-for-jammed-hospitals/video/entertainment/07/05/21/sharon-cuneta-ginulantang-ang-publiko-sa-trailer-ng-pelikulang-revirginized/news/07/05/21/taal-evacuees-sa-nasugbu-balete-hinatiran-ng-tulong/business/07/05/21/facebook-google-twitter-say-may-quit-hong-kong-over-proposed-data-laws-wsj