Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PNP prepares for July 25 SONA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2023 02:55 PM

PNP prepares for July 25 SONA

A female-dominated civil disturbance management team from the Manila Police District Command conduct simulation exercises at the Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Tuesday, in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The National Capital Region Police will deploy around 22,000 officers to monitor and secure the event. 

Read More:  State of the Nation Address   SONA   PNP   NCRPO  