PNP prepares for July 25 SONA

A female-dominated civil disturbance management team from the Manila Police District Command conduct simulation exercises at the Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Tuesday, in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The National Capital Region Police will deploy around 22,000 officers to monitor and secure the event.