MULTIMEDIA

Access to water with onset of El Niño

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A resident fetches water for their household needs, from an artesian well at a relocation site in Barangay Silangan, San Mateo, Rizal, on Tuesday. Some 50 families in the community are forced to find alternative sources of water as a nearby creek runs dry every summer with the absence of a water line in the area. The Philippine weather bureau PAGASA has declared the onset of El Niño in the country, which may worsen the water availability in most poor communities.