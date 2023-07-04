MULTIMEDIA
Access to water with onset of El Niño
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 04 2023 03:39 PM
A resident fetches water for their household needs, from an artesian well at a relocation site in Barangay Silangan, San Mateo, Rizal, on Tuesday. Some 50 families in the community are forced to find alternative sources of water as a nearby creek runs dry every summer with the absence of a water line in the area. The Philippine weather bureau PAGASA has declared the onset of El Niño in the country, which may worsen the water availability in most poor communities.
