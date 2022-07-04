Voter registration for Barangay and SK elections

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec urges qualified voters to register for Barangay and SK elections ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 04 2022 05:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teenagers fill out a form on Monday in Arroceros, Manila, as the Commission on Election resumes voter registration for the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in December. Qualified voters may register on July 4-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. Comelec: Voter registration for brgy, SK polls starts Monday Read More: Comelec Barangay election SK election BSKE Sangguniang Kabataan voter registration voters qualified voters /video/business/07/04/22/solon-to-file-new-version-of-bulacan-ecozone-bill/video/life/07/04/22/viral-pagsayaw-ng-shs-graduates-sa-negros-oriental/overseas/07/04/22/trial-of-tycoon-who-disappeared-in-2017-begins-in-china/entertainment/07/04/22/enhypen-makes-comeback-with-manifesto-day-1/video/news/07/04/22/health-sector-awaits-next-doh-chief