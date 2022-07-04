Home  >  News

Comelec urges qualified voters to register for Barangay and SK elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2022 05:09 PM

Voter registration for Barangay and SK elections

Teenagers fill out a form on Monday in Arroceros, Manila, as the Commission on Election resumes voter registration for the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in December. Qualified voters may register on July 4-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.

