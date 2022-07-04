Home  >  News

Marcos urged to address increasing prices, de-privatize basic services

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Posted at Jul 04 2022 05:13 PM | Updated as of Jul 04 2022 05:30 PM

Protesters push for de-privatization of basic services

Police follow a group of protesters as they stage a rally in Manila on Monday. The demonstrators urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr to address increasing utility and consumer good prices, as well as called for the de-privatization of basic services in the country.

