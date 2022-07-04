Protesters push for de-privatization of basic services

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos urged to address increasing prices, de-privatize basic services Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Jul 04 2022 05:13 PM | Updated as of Jul 04 2022 05:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police follow a group of protesters as they stage a rally in Manila on Monday. The demonstrators urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr to address increasing utility and consumer good prices, as well as called for the de-privatization of basic services in the country. Read More: Marcos Socialista consumer prices protest deprivatization rally protest action de-privatize de-privatization police /news/07/04/22/coa-tells-lrta-to-blacklist-contractors-of-delayed-projects/entertainment/07/04/22/watch-bgyo-mnl48-team-up-in-glimpse-of-tugatog/video/business/07/04/22/solon-to-file-new-version-of-bulacan-ecozone-bill/video/life/07/04/22/viral-pagsayaw-ng-shs-graduates-sa-negros-oriental/overseas/07/04/22/trial-of-tycoon-who-disappeared-in-2017-begins-in-china