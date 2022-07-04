Home  >  News

President Marcos Jr. with the Presidential Security Group

President Marcos Jr. with PSG troops

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line as he leads the Presidential Security Group (PSG) change of command ceremonies at the PSG Grandstand, Malacañang Park, Manila on Monday. President Marcos Jr. witnessed the turnover between outgoing PSG Commander Brig Gen. Randolph G. Cabangbang PA (left) to incoming PSG Commander Col. Ramon P. Zagala PA. 

