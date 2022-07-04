President Marcos Jr. with PSG troops

MULTIMEDIA
President Marcos Jr. with the Presidential Security Group
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 04 2022 06:47 PM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line as he leads the Presidential Security Group (PSG) change of command ceremonies at the PSG Grandstand, Malacañang Park, Manila on Monday. President Marcos Jr. witnessed the turnover between outgoing PSG Commander Brig Gen. Randolph G. Cabangbang PA (left) to incoming PSG Commander Col. Ramon P. Zagala PA.
