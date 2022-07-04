Home  >  News

Manila holds job fair for residents

Posted at Jul 04 2022 01:23 PM

Job fair for Manila residents

The Manila City Hall’s Public Employment Service Office conducts a local recruitment activity at the Park N’ Ride building in Lawton, Manila on Monday. Thousands of jobs were made available for applicants from Manila. 

