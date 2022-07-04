Job fair for Manila residents

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila holds job fair for residents ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 04 2022 01:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Manila City Hall’s Public Employment Service Office conducts a local recruitment activity at the Park N’ Ride building in Lawton, Manila on Monday. Thousands of jobs were made available for applicants from Manila. Read More: Manila City Hall Public Employment Service Office Park N’ Ride Lawton Manila /entertainment/07/04/22/solenn-heussaff-nico-bolzico-expecting-second-baby/business/07/04/22/presyo-ng-diesel-kerosene-may-rollback-sa-hulyo-5/life/07/04/22/final-date-venue-for-bb-pilipinas-2022-announced/news/07/04/22/marcos-still-choosing-doh-doe-secretaries-aide/business/07/04/22/security-bank-offering-p1-billion-peso-bonds