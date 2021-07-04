Home  >  News

Posted at Jul 04 2021 11:50 PM | Updated as of Jul 04 2021 11:53 PM

'Walang tulugan': Manila starts midnight vaccination program

Manila City starts its midnight COVID-19 vaccination drive along Recto Avenue for workers who can't go to vaccination centers during the day. The Manila City government said the program targets stevedores, pedicab and 'kuliglig' drivers, as well as vendors not just from Metro Manila but also other parts of Luzon. Vaccination services will be available from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

People line up to at the midnight vaccination center in Recto Avenue in Manila. Photo courtesy of Manila PIO

