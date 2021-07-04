MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue continues for military personnel at C-130 crash site in Sulu

Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

First responders assist in the rescue and recovery operation after a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft, carrying army troops, crashed at Sitio Amman, Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday. Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office are currently working with the search and rescue operation as 17 military personnel remain unaccounted according to Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Major General William N. Gonzales.