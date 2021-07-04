MULTIMEDIA

PH military plane crash landed in Sulu

Photo courtesy of Pondohan TV

A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail #5125 burns after it crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday. Rescue operations continue while at least 40 passengers have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the 11th Infantry Division Hospital in Busbus town, Sulu, according to AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.