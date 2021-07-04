Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH military plane crash landed in Sulu Photo courtesy of Pondohan TV Posted at Jul 04 2021 02:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail #5125 burns after it crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday. Rescue operations continue while at least 40 passengers have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the 11th Infantry Division Hospital in Busbus town, Sulu, according to AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana. At least 40 rescued after C130 plane crashes in Sulu: military chief Read More: Philippine Air Force C-130 crash landing Barangay Bangkal Patikul Jolo Sulu 11th Infantry Division Hospital Busbus Sulu military plane military plane crash C130 crash /video/overseas/07/04/21/mga-ofw-sa-isang-bayan-sa-taiwan-umaray-dahil-sa-quarantine-restriction/entertainment/07/04/21/sb19-andrea-brillantes-sanya-lopez-bag-tiktoks-top-celebrity-award/life/07/04/21/na-stroke-na-arkitekto-naging-volunteer-tutor-sa-elementary-pupils-sa-sorsogon/overseas/07/04/21/myanmar-forces-kill-25-in-raid-on-town-resident-and-media-say/entertainment/07/04/21/watch-sharon-cuneta-shows-different-side-in-revirginized-trailer