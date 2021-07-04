Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH military plane crash landed in Sulu

Photo courtesy of Pondohan TV

Posted at Jul 04 2021 02:08 PM

PH military plane crash landed in Sulu

A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail #5125 burns after it crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday. Rescue operations continue while at least 40 passengers have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the 11th Infantry Division Hospital in Busbus town, Sulu, according to AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

Read More:  Philippine Air Force   C-130   crash landing   Barangay Bangkal   Patikul   Jolo   Sulu   11th Infantry Division Hospital   Busbus Sulu   military plane   military plane crash   C130 crash  