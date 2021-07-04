Home > News MULTIMEDIA Forced evacuation in high-risk barangays in Agoncillo Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 04 2021 12:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine National Police remind residents to immediately evacuate as they patrol around Barangay Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo, Batangas Sunday. Around 6,000 families are currently staying in evacuation centers as the provincial government implemented forced evacuation in 5 high-risk barangays, namely: Buso-Buso, Gulod and Bugaan East in Laurel, and Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo. 3 small phreatomagmatic bursts, 48 volcanic quakes recorded on Taal in 24 hrs: Phivolcs Read More: Taal Volcano forced-evacuation Philippine National Police Philippine Air Force Barangay Banyaga Bilibinwang Agoncillo Batangas multimedia multimedia photos /video/overseas/07/04/21/mga-ofw-sa-isang-bayan-sa-taiwan-umaray-dahil-sa-quarantine-restriction/entertainment/07/04/21/sb19-andrea-brillantes-sanya-lopez-bag-tiktoks-top-celebrity-award/life/07/04/21/na-stroke-na-arkitekto-naging-volunteer-tutor-sa-elementary-pupils-sa-sorsogon/overseas/07/04/21/myanmar-forces-kill-25-in-raid-on-town-resident-and-media-say/entertainment/07/04/21/watch-sharon-cuneta-shows-different-side-in-revirginized-trailer