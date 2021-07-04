MULTIMEDIA

Forced evacuation in high-risk barangays in Agoncillo

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police remind residents to immediately evacuate as they patrol around Barangay Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo, Batangas Sunday. Around 6,000 families are currently staying in evacuation centers as the provincial government implemented forced evacuation in 5 high-risk barangays, namely: Buso-Buso, Gulod and Bugaan East in Laurel, and Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo.