Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Forced evacuation in high-risk barangays in Agoncillo

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 04 2021 12:49 PM

Forced evacuation in high-risk barangays in Agoncillo

Members of the Philippine National Police remind residents to immediately evacuate as they patrol around Barangay Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo, Batangas Sunday. Around 6,000 families are currently staying in evacuation centers as the provincial government implemented forced evacuation in 5 high-risk barangays, namely: Buso-Buso, Gulod and Bugaan East in Laurel, and Banyaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo.

Read More:  Taal Volcano   forced-evacuation   Philippine National Police   Philippine Air Force   Barangay Banyaga   Bilibinwang   Agoncillo   Batangas   multimedia   multimedia photos  