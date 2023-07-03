MULTIMEDIA

Workers push for 'living wage'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers groups picket outside a market in Quezon City on July 3, 2023, calling for further wage increase appropriate to the P1161 family living wage rate, based on computation released by IBON Foundation using government data. The National Capital Region Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board recently approved a P40 hike in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers in the region, which will take effect on July 16, 2023.