Home > News MULTIMEDIA SONA preps at the House of Representatives Joan Bondoc, PNA Posted at Jul 03 2023 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Construction workers install modifications to the lobby entrance of the House of Representatives on Monday in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City. Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24. Read More: SONA congress House of Representatives Marcos /video/entertainment/07/03/23/asap-natin-to-tutungo-sa-italy-sa-setyembre/sports/07/03/23/fiba-rhenz-abando-never-expected-to-represent-gilas/video/entertainment/07/03/23/sarah-matteo-nagtayo-ng-sariling-production-company/video/entertainment/07/03/23/malalaking-hollywood-films-ipapalabas-ngayong-hulyo/life/07/03/23/alamin-mga-trabaho-na-in-demand-ngayon