SONA preps at the House of Representatives

Joan Bondoc, PNA

Posted at Jul 03 2023 08:33 PM

Construction workers install modifications to the lobby entrance of the House of Representatives on Monday in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City. Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24. 

