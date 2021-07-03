MULTIMEDIA

Just another day at work

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Locals prepare their boats to bring feeds to their fish pens at Taal Lake in Agoncillo town, Batangas on Saturday, as Taal Volcano emits smoke in the background. State seismologists urged residents, especially those staying around Taal Lake, to wear N-95 masks, stay at home, and close their windows and doors to block pollutants after 10 children in Laurel town fell sick supposedly due to the effects of volcanic smog.